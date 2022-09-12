LEADING pan-African investment company, Heirs Holdings, HH, recently held the graduation ceremony for the pioneer cohort of the oraganisation’s Graduate Trainee Programme, following a rigorous 6-month hands-on work and learning experience.

The programme is driven by Heirs Academy, a world-class learning institution, established to support professional growth and career progression across Heirs Holdings.

Out of over 18,000 applicants, 60 trainees were inducted into the programme, with 54 young professionals graduating. The trainees completed an immersive six-month capacity-building programme, combining learning and direct work experience, gained while rotating across investee companies of Heirs Holdings, including United Capital, Transcorp Group, Avon HMO, Avon Medical Practice, Africa Prudential, Afriland Properties, Heirs Oil & Gas, Heirs Life Assurance and Heirs Insurance Limited.

In his remarks, the Group CEO, Heirs Holdings, Emmanuel Nnorom, expressed joy for the success of the programme, as it was an opportunity to not only position young people for success in their careers, but to also equip them with the necessary skills needed to becoming leaders of change.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Heirs Holdings, Mr Tony Elumelu, said: “This is a dream that I have had for a long time.

“As leaders, it is important to develop platforms for people to grow. The knowledge and learning acquired through this type of programme will support HH and our people, in achieving our wider aspiration of improving lives and transforming Africa.”

Giving the valedictory speech on behalf of the 2022 cohort, Iwoware Christopher said: “These past six months have been nothing short of an amazing experience. We have been exposed to the highest form of learning. I have no doubt that as we continue our career paths, these experiences, and memories that we have gathered will be an anchor point.”

RELATED NEWS