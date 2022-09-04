Leading Pan-African investment company, Heirs Holdings (HH) today announced the appointments of Chiugo Ndubisi and Victor Osadolor to its Board of Directors, effective August 26, 2022.

Chiugo Ndubisi joins the Board of Heirs Holdings as an Executive Director. An accomplished financial services professional, with 25 years of experience in the banking sector, he will be responsible for driving growth across Heirs Holdings’ investment portfolio. Prior to joining Heirs Holdings, he served as an Executive Director at the United Bank of Africa Plc (UBA), overseeing Treasury and International Banking. He was also responsible for the Group’s international subsidiaries: UBA America, UBA UK, UBA France, and UBA Dubai.

Victor Osadolor, a banking, and finance expert, with 30 years of experience in capital markets, credit, and financial risk, joins the HH Board as a Non-Executive Director. Victor most recently chaired the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company and served as a Non-Executive Director on the Boards of the African Finance Corporation (AFC), Lagos, Nigeria and CenPower Holdings Limited in Accra, Ghana. Victor was previously an Executive Director at UBA, before taking on the position of Deputy Group MD/CEO, overseeing the Group’s subsidiaries in 19 African countries outside of Nigeria.

The Chairman, Heirs Holdings, Tony O. Elumelu stated, “We are pleased to welcome such accomplished individuals to our Board. Both have a proven track record of delivering value and impact in the financial services space, and I am confident that they will bring much value as we execute the next phase of our growth.”

