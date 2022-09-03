By Efosa Taiwo

Kai Havertz came off the bench on Saturday afternoon to secure victory for Chelsea in a keenly contested game against West Ham at the Stamford Bridge.

The Hammers had made the game a tough duel for Chelsea in the first half that saw no shot on target from the home side.

They will now go ahead to break the deadlock in the 62nd minute via a Michaill Antonio close-range effort that beat Eduaord Mendy to send shivers down the spine of Chelsea fans at the Bridge.

Chelsea kept pressing on to get a goal, and then broke even in the 72nd minute thanks to substitute Ben Chilwell who had to slot in the ball from a tight angle shortly after coming off the bench.

Chilwell then came up again in the 88th minute to set up a fine pass for Kai Havertz to put past Fabianski to send the crowd at the Stamford Bridge in wild jubilation.

The drama of the game played out in the 90th minute when Maxwell Corney scored an equalizer but got ruled out after the referee consulted VAR and spotted a foul on Mendy prior to the goal.

Chelsea have now moved to fifth place with 10 points from six games.

Other results from Matchday six saw Tottenham defeat Fulham by 2-1 at the White Hart Lane, Bournemouth coming from behind to defeat Nottingham Forest by 3-2, Brentford defeated Leeds by 5-2 and Wolves pipped Southampton 1-0.

Earlier Liverpool and Everton settled for a goalless draw in what was an eventful lunch time kick-off.

