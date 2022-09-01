By Efosa Taiwo

Erling Haaland has scored his second hat-trick in the EPL after just five games for Manchester City as they romped to a 6-0 demolition of Taiwo Awoniyi’s Nottingham Forest.

The Norwegian also broke two Premier League records as he became the first player to score a hat-trick in the first half of a PL game and also the player to score the highest number of goals — 9 goals — in the month of August.

The former Bundesliga goal poacher scored in the 12th, 33rd and 38th minute in the first half to complete his second treble in two consecutive games.

Other goals from Manchester City came in the second half from Joao Cancelo who drove home from an exquisite Bernardo Silva’s pass.

Then summer signing and Haaland’s new strike partner, Julian Alvarez joined the party with a brace.

Super Eagles Striker, Taiwo Awoniyi started from the bench for his side and could not do much when he came on as Man City had wrecked an almost irreparable damage to the Forest.

It will be recalled that Guardiola had, at last season, expressed his intention to get a striker who could bang in goals like Aguero, and it seems with just five games into the EPL season he has the right peg to fit into that hole in Haaland who tops the premier league goalscorers chart with nine goals after just five games.

Arsenal also extended their perfect start to the season as they defeated Aston Villa at the Emirates courtesy of goals from Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.

The win sees them maintain their lead at the top of the table, picking up 15 points from a possible 15 — their best start in the season since the days of Highsbury.

Liverpool had to leave it late to scramble a 2-1 victory over Newcastle who proved a tough nut to crack on the night.

The Magpies had thought they could salvage a point from Anfield when they managed to drag the game at 1-1 into injury time, but Fabio Carvalho will soon get the better off their time-wasting antics as he swept home with a close range effort in the 98th minute to ensure Jurgen Klopp’s side continue their winning form from last weekend’s thumping of AFC Bournemouth.

Other results on the night are: Bournemouth with their interim manager, Gary O’neil holding Wolves to a nil-nil draw while West Ham held Tottenham to a 1-1 draw.

