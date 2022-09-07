Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland; manager, Pep Guardiola

By Efosa Taiwo

Man City Coach, Pep Guardiola has heaped praises on Norwegian striker Erling Haaland following his productive start at the club.

Haaland on Tuesday took his City’s tally to 12 goals in eight appearances hitting a brace as Man City thumped Sevilla 4-0 in Spain.

According to Pep, Haaland has a natural goal instinct.

He lauded his ability to be at the right place at the right time, describing it as a great virtue.

Guardiola said: “There is a shot from outside the area (and) a rebound, he is there. There is a cross, he is there.

“He is in the right place in the right moment, not a second before nor a second after. It is a great virtue.

“It is a born instinct he has carried from the cradle and he has shown in Austria, in Germany and now with us. It is a unique reality of this player. It is a natural instinct to score goals.”

Haaland put City ahead at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium after sliding in a cross from Kevin De Bruyne in the 20th minute.

He got a second in the 67th minute off a rebound after Phil Foden’s shot got parried.

Phil Foden and Ruben Dias also got on the scoresheet to complete the rout.

