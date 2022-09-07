As Global Wissen Consult (GWC) – the Swedish/Nigerian Social development enterprise, established to pass the light of digital literacy to youths through morden ways of of learning continues its quest to invest in youths and their skills, it is launching a new project to assist students in managing their businesses.

A statement by the Co-Founder and CEO of Global Wissen Consult, Oscar Nwokeji, said GWC is opening up applications for 25 students that will be divided into groups where they will run their own projects all the way from planning through execution and to evaluation.

He said this would allow the students to get real life experience by seeing their skill applications direct effect.

In addition, Nwokeji said while the purpose of this is for the students to run the projects themselves, they would receive full support and funding from GWC together with additional resources to ensure its success.

He said the pilot programme would be exclusively launched for Baze University students as the two continue their partnership.

His words:”We are honored and happy to be in a position where we can provide these opportunities to the talented youths and students in the nation. Being able to come one step closer to our mission as an organization is always a cause for celebration. I look forward to seeing the students grow and thrive in these projects that we are happy to support. We want to encourage all of you to keep your eyes open for these projects as all of them are focused on bringing value to the community.

“Throughout the project the students will receive individual training from third party tutors within their specific skill – this will help them apply that skill within the project but also allow them to use this skill for their own growth.

“Apart from the empowerment of knowledge and real life experience all students will also receive equity in the projects to ensure they profit from the success of their contributions.

“The projects that are going to be allocated to the groups varies from events, programs, apps and much more but all having in common that they are start ups and new projects to the market.”

Global Wissen Consult wants the project to develop into an annual event in collaboration with established businesses and organizations that are launching new projects, products and/or services where skilled students can come in an work with them.

The vision is for this to become a follow up for the students that complete their already existing Digital Entrepreneurship Program as a way for the students to get direct use of their developed skill and knowledge – this will also introduce the students into the market.

