By Vincent Ujumadu

FIVE soldiers and an unidentified civilian were feared dead on Wednesday at Umunze in Orumba South local government area of Anambra State when gunmen opened fire on them.

The victims were driving in a Toyota Sienna vehicle when the gunmen, who were hiding opposite a bank in the town, opened fire on them.

A source in the town told Vanguard that there was pandemonium in the area following the shooting as people ran in different directions for their lives.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident could, however, not give the actual number of the casualties.

“There was shooting close to the Zenith Bank in Umunze, but the details have not been received” the PPRO said.

According to him, the command had deployed security operatives to secure the area, adding that those responsible for the shooting must be brought to book.

However, a source who witnessed the incident said: “It was terrible. The shooting was so much that the banks and shops closed immediately, while motorists turned back and drove in opposite directions.

“It was as if the gunmen laid ambush for the soldiers who were driving along the Umunze -Umunneochi road.

“Nobody saw any sign of the presence of the gunmen before the shooting started.

“Some of us who were close to the bank ran for our dear lives. The gunmen must have taken the soldiers unawares, which must be why they were able to kill them.”

RELATED NEWS