By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The Chairman of Kanke council area of Plateau State, Mr Henry Gotip, has been kidnapped by gunmen.

Although a source claimed it was his twin brother that was abducted but it was gathered that Gotip, who is also the Secretary of ALGON in Plateau State, was abducted when the armed men invaded his house in Jos, yesterday, shooting to scare his family members and neighbours before whisking him away at about 1 am.

A member representing Kanke constituency in the state House of Assembly, Wallok Goma, told Vanguard on phone: “I heard about it yesterday night. I had an assignment from the House that they asked me to compile. I just collected the document. I want to go to his house to meet with the family to get details from them.”

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo, who confirmed the incident, said: “In view of the ugly incident that occurred on Tuesday, 06/09/2022 at about 2200hrs where a distress call was received by Anglo-Jos Division that gunshots were heard in Kwang area of Jos South LGA, the DPO of the Division and his battle-ready team swiftly raced to the scene of the incident but discovered that one Henry Jam Gotip, the council chairman of Kanke LGA, had been whisked away by gunmen to an unknown destination.”

