Alhaji Imran Ja’afar-Jino, the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) Gubernatorial Candidate in Katsina State, has challenged contestants to present their drug integrity test results to the public.

Ja’afar-Jino, who gave the challenge while displaying his certificate before newsmen on Saturday in Katsina, said it was important for all candidates to subject themselves to the test.

He said that he was tested and declared drug-free by the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

He pointed out that after the NDLEA test, he also tested free at the General Hospital, Katsina.

He called on all the other candidates to do likewise, to ensure that drug addicts are not elected.

Ja’afar-Jino reminded the public that NDLEA has since called on politicians seeking political offices to present themselves for such test, but many had failed to comply.

“I wish to inform you that I honoured the call by the people of Katsina that any candidate contesting for any office should be tested for drug abuse. I have done mine and I tested free.

“I am calling on other contestants to also subject themselves for the drug test.

“It is nothing to worry about. If one is found to be addicted, he will go for rehabilitation,“ he said.

According to Ja’afar-Jino, a good leader must be free from drugs, saying that it is only when a leader is free from drug abuse that he can focus and do the needful.

He assured Katsina people that if elected as the governor of the state in 2023, he would steer the affairs of the state with honesty and sincerity.

Ja’afar-Jino said that the people of the state could testify to his loyalty, capacity and capability to lead the state to a better and greater position.

According to him, if elected as the governor, he has plans to move the state to a level that it can compete with any city in the world in terms of development, empowerment and infrastructures.

