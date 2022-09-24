.

The Coalition For Delta Interest (CDI) has hailed the appointment of the founding Leader of Delta State All Progressives Congress, APC, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor OON as the Director of Contacts and Mobilization of the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 Campaign organisation in South-South geopolitical zone.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the Coordinator of the group, Comrade Austine Kpedi said the appointment of Olorogun O’tega Emerhor was a well-deserved one, considering his political pedigree and acceptability among his colleagues in the region.

“For most of us, a Presidential Campaign Director of Contacts and Mobilization in South-South is not just a mere appointment in the Campaign Council, rather, it is in the heartbeat of the whole transition process and political negotiations that the foundation of a new government is set after winning an election in the region.

“The appointment of Emerhor as the South-South Contacts and Mobilization director of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council provides the other leg of the tripod on which the much-yearned inclusion, fairness and equity are needed to stand.

“The Contacts/Mobilization Director in South-South is one of the most critical components of the transition process that will promote the needed inclusion expected of a diverse region like the Oil-rich South-South geopolitical zone.

“The appointment of Emerhor did not come to us as a surprise because he has been part of the key stakeholders in the region who has seen the party through its challenges, successes and growth.

“Nigeria is at a crossroads and there is no better time to bring on board technocrats who have distinguished themselves in both public and private capacities. Olorogun Otega Emerhor’s appointment is a testament to his dedication, commitment and absolute loyalty to the party.

“Emerhor’s political philosophy has always centred on the tripartite ideology of justice, equity and fairness and it is our firm believe that his appointment as the South-South Director for Contacts and Mobilization would illuminate the image of the party within the region while ensuring victory for the party come 2023.

“Emerhor over the years has proven himself as an astute political gladiator, a bridge builder and a unifying factor within the ranks of the party is what the party needs at this crucial time of her political existence so as to ensure her victory in the forthcoming presidential election.

“There is no doubt that Emerhor’s touch of excellence would be felt within the South-South region of the APC which will culminate into a resounding victory for the party. Once a again, congratulations to our amiable leader and political father, Olorogun Otega Emerhor.

“Emerhor as a founding Leader of our great party in Delta State is part and parcel of the growth of the All Progressives Congress in the South-South region and his exposure to the challenges encountered during the formation stage of the party, particularly in the 2015 Presidential election, his understanding of the diverse needs of our people and the progress President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC have made in the region shall spur good fortune for the Campaign Council”.

The group also pledged to give all the necessary support needed to win the presidential election in 2023. “We also want to use this opportunity to express our readiness to work with the APC Presidential Campaign Organisation and the Delta APC Campaign Organisation to deliver Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, His Excellency, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and other Candidates of the APC in Delta State.

“For us as a group, we have put in place strategies and mechanisms to ensure massive votes are delivered to our great party across all the elections in 2023. Recall we recently took to popular roads in Asaba for a solidarity walk in support of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Ovie Omo-Agege which recorded a large turnout”.

