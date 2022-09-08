By Emmanuel Okogba

Graham Potter have accepted Chelsea’s offer to become the new coach to replace Thomas Tuchel who was sacked yesterday.

Potter was on a shortlist of coaches said to be in talks with Chelsea to step into the vacant position, alongside Zinedine Zidane and Mauricio Pochettino.

As per, football transfer news journalist, Fabrizio Romano, Potter has accepted the offer and contract, agreement and other documents are now being prepared.

Chelsea owner, Todd Boehly reportedly took interest in the English football manager after the club signed Marc Cucurella from Brighton. He is said to have learnt of Potter’s ideas, concepts and methods during the deal for the the defender. And while other managers have been offered to Chelsea, the club has decided to settle for the 47-year-old.

Sky Sports also reports that Potter and his assistant Billy Reid have left Brighton’s training ground after a lengthy two hours goodbye to the players and staff.

