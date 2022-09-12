.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State on Sunday welcomed and praised the Church for their sacred duty of serving as a moral compass for the nation by their prayers and efforts in the promotion of peace and unity.

Governor Uzodimma made the remark at the Dioceses of Orlu for the Holy Mass to mark the 2nd plenary meeting of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria where he encouraged the leadership of the Church to maintain a moral high ground to preach on effective and honest leadership for the temporal authority.

The Governor called for the use of more edifying words and comments in the Church, especially by the Spiritual Leaders to promote the peace and unity of the Nation than comments that seem to highlight and promote our differences.

He pleaded to His Graces and Lordships to look into the church’s neutrality on political matters and, thereafter, caution the priests not to dabble in partisan politics. Above all, they should also desist from fanning the embers of disunity in the country.

He commended the decision of the Catholic Bishops to converge in Orlu for the second plenary of the 2022 Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria. He added that their convergence in Orlu will show that peace has gradually returned in the region.

In company with the Governor is his wife, Barr. Mrs. Chioma Uzodimma, the Deputy Governor, Professor Placid Njoku and his wife, Dr. Mrs. Bola Njoku, Imo State All Progressive Congress (APC) Party Chairman, Dr. McDonald Ebere, and a host of Government officials and dignitaries.

RELATED NEWS