By Prince Osuagwu

Online marketplace for community pharmacies, GoMed has launched in Lagos. The primary aim is to provide on-the-go access to safe medicines, health products and services for Nigerians.

GoMed in this strategic move targets to tap into the thriving Nigeria pharma market which is estimated at $2.5 billion.

GoMed partners with community pharmacies across Nigeria, providing them with the tools to showcase their inventory while exposing them to millions of potential customers within their communities.

With GoMed, community pharmacies regardless of size will be able to digitise their sales process to reach even more customers, while users can access an array of pharmaceutical products ranging from prescription drugs to personal care and supplements. Users are also able to order medical equipment, speak with pharmacists or even consult a doctor.

Partner and Co-founder of GoMed Nigeria, Dr Aaron Grandy said the solution was inspired by the need to provide the tools and resources that pharmacy businesses need to take their services online and scale their operations in the most efficient and profitable manner.

“Most community pharmacies are so busy running their business that they don’t have spare time and resources to build up an online shop with 5,000 to 10,000+ products, manage branding, marketing and communications, plus coordinate deliveries all at the same time.

“With all these challenges in mind, we asked pharmacy owners and managers if an online solution that they could tap into, enhance their brand and reach more customers would be of interest to them and of course, it was a resounding yes!” Grandy said.

GoMed will help pharmacy partners increase sales via online channels, and brand visibility through showcasing brand specialties and unique selling propositions.

Other benefits include conveniently serving a wider audience without fear of giving away their business, risking their brand, or losing their customers to the competition and unfettered access to digital tools for better visibility and business insights.

