By Wole Mosadomi

Gombe state Governor who is also the North-East Coordinator of the Tinubu Support Organization, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya and Senate President, Lawan, had separate closed door meetings with two former Military leaders, Generals Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar in their homes in Minna.

Governor Yahaya’s first point of visit was General Abubakar’s residence and later went to Babangida.

He said he was on a visit to both leaders to “check on their health especially General Abubakar who is recuperating.

Answering questions from Journalists after his visit to General Abubakar, the Governor said that the chances of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the North-East in the 2023 general elections are very high.

“Our chances in the North-East are very high indeed. We are strong in our resolve to win the 2023 general elections and we shall succeed.

According to him, “It does not matter that the PDP presidential candidate is from North-East. Both Tinubu and Atiku are my brothers. Nigeria is one and our major goal is to maintain a united and indivisible country and so, it doesn’t matter where both leaders come from because what we need is the best for Nigeria”, he declared.

“General Abdulsalam is our father and Elder Statesman and knowing him had been a blessing to us. I have come to greet him after his return from a medical checkup abroad.

Governor Yahaya attributed the relative peace being enjoyed in his state amidst diversity because the people had realized their differences long ago and have also decided to address them, work together and live in peace to forge ahead.

“In Gombe, you will find that some families have both Christians and Muslims. It is a cosmopolitan settlement and a small Nigeria. We realized our differences early on and seek to address them. We have tried to maintain peace and understanding in the spirit of nationhood and brotherhood”, Yahaya declared.

The Senate President, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan On his own part arrived on Minna at about 1.30 pm and first visited the residence of General Abdulsalam where he had about 40 minutes closed door meeting him another 30 minutes with General Babangida.

The Senate President after meeting General Abubakar said was On a private meeting to Minna on a sympathy visit to the former Head of State who is recuperating from a recent illness and also visit General Babangida.

“We are grateful to God for the lives of our fathers and we pray that they recover completely so that they would be able to continue with their good work of ensuring that Nigeria remains united and Nigerians live peacefully amongst themselves,” he remarked.

He declined to respond to political questions asked him saying, “I am in Minna purely on a private visit and not a political visit,” he declared.

