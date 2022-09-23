.

Gombe State has declared an outbreak of cholera with no fewer than 10 deaths already recorded across the state.

State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Habu Dahiru, stated this, yesterday, in Gombe, while addressing newsmen on the outbreak of the disease in the state.

Dahiru, who was represented by Executive Secretary of the Gombe State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Abdulrahman Shuaibu, said as at September 20, the number of cases increased to 236.

He said in 2021, the state recorded a total of 2,373 cases of the disease in three outbreaks within the year.

He said: “This year, from June, we had sporadic cases of cholera in Balanga LGA and because of the preparedness and prompt response, it has been largely subdued without escalation.

“We are witnessing an increased downpour of rain and flooding in many parts of the state and this has resulted in cholera outbreaks.

“These outbreaks are recorded in eight wards across Balanga, Yamaltu-Deba, Nafada, Funakaye and Gombe LGAs of the state.

“The state Ministry of Health has promptly initiated public health actions for prevention and control of the disease.

“As at September 20, there was an increase in the number of cases in Gombe State as 236 cases have been listed so far.”

