Premium lager beer, Goldberg, is leaving no stone unturned in its bid to celebrate the Yoruba cultural values of excellence, hard work, good character and respect, as the second anniversary of the Goldberg Omoluabi Day takes centre stage on Sunday, September 11.

The day is set aside annually by the brand to recognise and celebrate the exploits of industrious sons and daughters of Southwest Nigeria who are often referred to as Omoluabi, and who continue to contribute meaningfully to the development of the society, and the preservation of the Yoruba culture.

With this year’s edition themed “Omoluabi to the World”, the brand will engage its teeming consumers via digital and traditional media, cheering them on to continue to exude and export the Yoruba culture to the world.

Speaking on this year’s theme, the Senior Brand Manager, Goldberg, Mr. Olaoluwa Babalola, reiterated the brands commitment to preserving Yoruba cultural values as a way of shaping the future.

“As a brand, we believe very strongly that we can only shape the future by keeping our values and traditions alive and fresh. This is why we are encouraging our consumers and indeed every Yoruba man and woman out there to wear the Omoluabi badge with pride and continue export the Yoruba culture beyond the shores of Nigeria.

It is important to note that this years celebration is also open to everyone who identifies as an Omoluabi and is proud of that identity, irrespective of socioeconomic class or gender.

We will also be rewarding some distinguished consumers who have lived up to the Omoluabi status” Babalola said.

Recall that in September 2021, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, graced the maiden edition of the Goldberg Omoluabi Day where the monarch endorsed the day and commended the brand for its role in culture preservation and celebration of the good people of Yorubaland.

