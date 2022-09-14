… Peter Obi is a paperweight politician

By Nwafor Sunday

As the wave of 2023 general elections blow, stakeholders of different political parties have began to defend and present their candidates as the best.

Most of them have started an indoor politicking, brain washing and campaigning for their candidates.

Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan was not left out. Though campaigns have not commenced but the likes of Reno, Fani-Kayode, Dino Melaye, and the Obidients have started reeling out reasons their candidates should take the number one seat in the country.

On Wednesday when he appeared on ChannelsTv programme, Politics Today, Reno took a swipe on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi.

He accused Obi of being a paperweight politician, noting that he lacked political wisdom. Omokri who took time to awash praises on his candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, opined that ‘going to diaspora to campaign, shows lack of political wisdom because the disaporas are not going to vote during the election’.

Recently, Obi has been travelling to different places across the world, to consult as the 2023 presidential election draws near.

He expressed optimism that his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, would win in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

When asked if his candidate had no fault, Reno argued that Atiku has no known fault/problem, noting that unlike the candidate of the All Progressives Candidate, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose age, school, health and origin are questioned.

He noted that Tinubu has not granted interview to any media house, nor eve sat for ten minutes unlike the PDP candidate that sat for hours in AriseTv with Dr Reuben Abati and others to discuss the way forward for the country.

