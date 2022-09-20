Dammy Krane

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer Oyindamola Emmanuel, popularly known as Dammy Krane, has publicly called out Davido, over an alleged unpaid debt.

Dammy Krane, on his Twitter page on Monday, accused Davido of refusing to pay for his songwriting contribution to an earlier released track, even after reaching out to the DMW boss privately.

My Blooda @davido Run the check 💰 I don reach out to people over the years based on split sheet & outstanding, No response , we no gats Dey get this convo here 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/24gyL1bZ8A — WORLDSTAR (@dammy_krane) September 19, 2022

In an earlier tweet, the songwriter threatened to call out certain “rich guys” owing him money.

He wrote, “All my rich guys wey dey owe me money, today na Monday o. Abi make we bring am come ‘The Supreme High Twitter Court’ #Eshe.”

In another tweet, he followed through with threat as he shared a picture of Davido’s 2017 tweet which reads, “Shout out to @dammy_krane!! Co-wrote the hook of ‘PERE’ with me!!”

Dammy Krane replied, “My Blooda @davido, run the check. I don reach out to people over the years based on split sheet & outstanding, no response. We no gats dey get this convo here.”

The single, ‘Pere’ was released by Davido in 2017 featuring American hip-hop stars, Rea Sremmurd and Young Thug.

RELATED NEWS