By Funmi Komolafe

To God be the glory. We have come to the last Sunday in the month of September.

In quite a number of churches that hold harvest thanksgiving services, they commence such programmes in the month of September.

Who can harvest and what is to be harvested? It is only those that have sown that can harvest.

Sowing may be physical, it may be spiritual. The question is what have you sown? If you haven’t then do not expect to reap.

Do you know that when we pray and sing praises you are sowing seeds that are expected to bring results?.

We have a good example in the life of Cornelius as recorded in Acts of Apostles 10 vs. 1-4 ( NIV)

“ At Caesarea there was a man named Cornelius, a centurion in what was known as the Italian regiment.

He and all his family were devout and God-fearing; he gave generously to those in need and prayed regularly.

One day at about three in the afternoon he had a vision. He distinctly saw an angel of God, who came to him, and said, “ Cornelius!”

Cornelius stared at him in fear. “ What is it, Lord?” he asked. The angel answered , “Your prayers and gifts to the poor have come up as a memorial offering before God”. Brethren, how regularly to do you pray? Ask yourself how many hours do you invest in prayer?

It may seem that your prayer is not being answered but you are wrong. Your prayer is a seed that may take some time to yield results. Why? It is because only the Almighty God knows the appropriate time for the manifestation of answers to your prayers.The Bible scripture we read described Cornelius and “ God fearing, one who gave generously to the poor and prayed regularly”.

Can you say this about yourself?

The scripture tells us it wasn’t just Cornelius that was prayerful, it stated that “ his family was devout and God-fearing”. Even if your family is made up of a couple, can your family be described as God-fearing ?

In other words, do your activities portray you as God- fearing? If not, you need to change your ways. Pray regularly and give to the poor. All of these, put together attract the mercy of God.

No matter what you might have done before you became born- again or what someone has done to you to delay your childbearing life, when the mercy of God shows up for you, you will have a big testimony.

Why am I discussing giving? It is to remind us that sometimes we need to give to receive.

The Holy Bible gives us a lot of lessons about giving that if we put into practice our miracles could manifest sooner than we expect.

Deuteronomy 15 vs 7& 8 :” If there is a poor man among your brothers in any of the towns or the land at the LORD your God is giving you, do not be hardhearted or tightfisted toward your poor brother,

Rather be openhanded and freely lend him whatever he needs”. Brethren, we are in the ember months. You don’t have to wait till the end of the year to give to the poor.

We are taught that God that sees you give secretly will reward you openly.

Proverbs 19 vs. 17 : He who is kind to the poor lends to the LORD, and he will reward him for what he has done”.

Brethren you may have been praying and praising the Lord, it is time to add giving to the poor .

The poor here includes, widows, widowers, children in orphanage etc.

Luke 6 vs. 38 : “ Give and it will be given to you. A good measure pressed down, shaken together and running over, will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured to you”.

This Bible passage encourages us to give generously.

By taking such steps we are not just lending to the LORD we are showing mercy.

We are told in Matthew 5 vs. 7: “ Blessed are the merciful for they shall obtain mercy”.

When you receive the mercy of the LORD, conception will take place and you will be on your way to the delivery room at the appropriate time.

Brethren, give so that you will receive from the LORD.

Let it register in you that it is only God that can give you children.

God has the ability to remove any challenge that has been making your life unfulfilled.

God loves children and the LORD wants us to reproduce our kind but some negative forces work against child- bearing in the life of some persons.

However, because the Word of God never fails, your body will produce your children in Jesus name.

Psalm 127 vs. 3-5 ( KJV) “ Lo, children are an heritage of the LORD: and the fruit of the womb is his reward.

As arrows are in the hand of a mighty man; so are the children of the youth.

Happy is the man that hath his quiver full of them: they shall not be ashamed, but they shall speak with the enemies in the gate”.

Brethren, your case is not hopeless. I’ll share with you some of the testimonies at the September Holy Ghost Congress of RCCG.

A woman testified that God gave her a baby after 9 years of waiting . The baby came after medical science had pronounced her a bad case with fibroid but because God is greater than fibroid, she held on to God in prayer and the yoke of barrenness was broken after nine years of waiting.

Another woman testified to the birth of a set of twins at the age of 53. Medically, 45 is the age of menopause when according to scientists the chances of conception are slim or totally impossible.

However, because God is beyond science and He intervened in the case of this woman who had been married for 23 years.

Many would have written her off as far as the issue of child- bearing is concerned but she held on to her belief that nothing is impossible with God.

According to her, she took an act of faith. She joined others to pray with baby materials.

She must have continued praying with those materials pleading for the mercy of God.

Her efforts were not in vain. God rewarded her with a set of twins. Brethren, pray, praise and give to attract the Lord’s mercy. Giving could be within your church, it could be outside your church.

As the year draws to an end, it is time to move closer to God in prayer, attract his mercy by giving to others and acknowledge his awesomeness with praises and thanksgiving.

The Holy Bible tells us givers never lack. It means you will never lack anything that could make your life fulfilled.

You will never lack children in your home in Jesus name.

Brothers and Sisters, fear not the ember months. It is a period of last minute miracles. God may decide to favour you this season as you continue to remain righteous.

I advise you to show more kindness at this time.

Make donations to the poor, to those in orphanages and the needy generally.

As you show others, mercy, the merciful God will show you mercy. The Lord would visit you when you least expected and your miracle would surprise you. Gifts are seeds for expected miracles and you will get one in Jesus name.

Brethren, as the year winds down, you would be moving closer to your miracle with prayer, praises and thanksgiving.

May God grant your heart’s desire this season in Jesus name.

RELATED NEWS