The rapidly expanding growth trajectory of the gaming sector in Nigeria relying largely on the population of Nigeria’s young has attracted the excitement of one of the industry players and Abayomi Opeyemi Isaac.

According to data by Research and Markets, there are roughly 60 million Nigerians aged between 18 and 40 involved in active betting. Nigeria raked in N50 billion in revenue from gaming in 2019 according to report Knoema, a data mining platform.

He disclosed recently, “The numbers are quite exciting yet we have barely scratched the surface. We need to continue to build and improve on the early gains recorded by the industry. This would not be possible if both public and private sector align to forge an alliance that would help attract foreign direct investment for international players.”

“I would say, the gaming industry in Nigeria is still on an average level at the moment. My advice to the government is to enlighten the youths on sports gaming sector. They need to continue to create the environment for entrepreneurship to emerge and be scalable. We see how gaming companies are driving the sports industry forward especially in the area of sponsorship and financing,” he disclosed.

Born in Lagos, Abayomi Opeyemi Isaac grew up in Ijegun, a Lagos backwater suburb. He grew from a humble beginning and pivoted into an entrepreneur founding Betfuse, a prediction platform in 2018. According to him, the platform now boasts of 250, 000 members who rely on its accuracy. Betfuse now works with 1XBET, 22BET and MELBET among other platforms.

As an insider, he volunteered, “Ordinarily, Nigerians are happy to watch football and celebrate goals of their favorite team, but these days they prefer to bet on their favorite team. In the past ten years, it has really created a source of income for many Nigerians bettors but also a large job creation vehicle used by many to earn their daily living.”

