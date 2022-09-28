.

Eddie Hearn has insisted Anthony Joshua’s clash with Tyson Fury could still happen with the promoters and broadcasters involved in organising the fight still trying to ‘conclude the deal’.

Fury set Joshua a deadline of 5pm on Monday, September 26 to sign the contract and took to his social media account after the cut-off point had passed to say the proposed fight in December was off.

The WBC champion cited a lack of movement from Joshua’s team as the reason for pulling the plug but Hearn has now said the promoters and broadcasters involved have had several ‘positive’ phone calls.

According to Hearn, the promoters and broadcasters – who are working hard to finalise AJ and Fury’s fight – had several ‘positive’ phone calls on Monday.

Hearn went on to say there has been no talk of a deadline between the two parties despite Fury claiming AJ had until 5pm on Monday to sign the contract.

Instead, Hearn – who is the chairman of Matchroom Sport – has said that they ‘are moving at pace to try and conclude the deal’.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Hearn said: ‘There were various positive calls today between promoters and broadcasters who are all working hard to

