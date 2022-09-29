By Efosa Taiwo

WBC Champion, Tyson Fury has resumed negotiations for the all-British heavyweight battle with Anthony Joshua.

However, Fury set his rival another deadline, calling for him to sign the contract for their showdown today.

“My promoter Frank Warren convinced me to let Queensberry carry on negotiating with your team this week, despite me knowing that you were never going to do this fight,” Fury said.

Both Fury and Joshua are aligned with different broadcasters. Bringing those networks to an agreement on a TV deal was seen as a key stumbling block in the negotiations for this fight. But Fury has claimed that the rival broadcasters are “all happy with the terms”.

“So the deadline was Monday,” Fury said. “I allowed Frank to continue doing meetings with your team and your broadcasters and all that. Now we have BT, DAZN and ESPN all on the same page. They are happy with everything, they are all ready to rock and roll.

“You guys ask for a lot of stuff, you want to be co-promoters when you’re a voluntary challenger. Guess what, I said give it them, let them be co-promoters.

“You wanted full transparency, even though you’re not an equal shareholder in this party. You know what I said? Give them full transparency, I’ve got nothing to hide, I’m not trying to rob anybody, I’ve not robbed anybody of a penny in my life.

“So now you’ve got full transparency, everything is clean and fair. Now Joshua, the ball is really in your court son.”

Joshua has previously insisted that he would sign the contract, but it had to go through his lawyers and management team

