By Adegboyega Adeleye

Reactions have continued to trail the early morning downpour which brought untold hardship to residents of Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos.

On Monday, the streets of Dolphin Estate, highbrow Ikoyi area, Lagos were taken over by flood due to the continuous rainfall in the State.

The early morning rainfall, which lasted about four hours, caused floods in many Lagos communities.

The floods have generated reactions on social media with many calling for a permanent solution.

Some people reacted in an amusing manner as they compared the flooded Dolphin Estate to a large ocean where Dolphins live.

Here are some funny reactions:

@OlutobaSam

Dolphin get estate human beings dey complain of water. I nor understand.

Make una leave Dolphin estate for the Dolphins biko

Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, said drainage should be considered first before buildings.

@HenshawKate

Dolphin Estate….Jeez!!

Ahhh Lagos…

We need to really solve this flooding issue EVERYTIME it rains so heavily…and it is not about moving somewhere else..

Drainage should always be considered FIRST before we build seeing that we are a coastal settlement.

@Yungbigi1

Abeg If you get Benz no go Dolphin estate ooo

@janydike

If there is no water in Dolphin estate it means is not Dolphin

estate, cause Dolphin

lives in water.

https://twitter.com/janydike/status/1569257006107869185?s=20&t=f8oEjTs5TtOIiKn42Oz2RQ

@Olayinka_094

Free Advice: If you want to rent an apartment on the island, this is the best time. Don’t go during dry season coz you might just be renting a house inside swimming pool if not ocean.

Wotowoto Dolphin Estate

