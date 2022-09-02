Information technology and media professionals have advised young people to develop digital skills that will be relevant for future workplaces.

At a forum organized by Digital Africa themed ‘Accelerating Talents for industry 4.0 with Digital skills in Lagos, they took turns to stressed on the need for youths to learn, practice, volunteer and build portfolios to increase their employability.

The speakers specifically spoke on solving the unemployment divide with digital skills capacity development and upskilling: leveraging digital skills for economic opportunity – public and private sector contributions.

In her remark, Florence Olumodimu, the programme director Nigeria at Digify Africa advised youths to always be on the lookout for opportunities.

Olumodimu added that DigifyAfrica’s ten weeks training gives more, compared to four years in the university, it gives youths a clean slate to rewrite history and youths that meet the requirements for to be on the lookout for upcoming registration.

Deji Atunwa ( COO, Vyrus digital engagement) noted that agencies are constantly looking for talents.

“Get skills and experience. Once you’ve gotten the skills, build your portfolio and grab the opportunities. Do not take NO for an answer.”

“Consistency is the solution to employment. The government should be consistent with training and upskilling. More investment by the government, individuals to aid the growth of youths is the solution to unemployment,” he added.

For Peace Itimi (Head of Growth, stax) There is no excuse for not learning, there are free resources around us.

She stressed that youths should most of their time to learn practice and keep upscaling.

Alberto Osuji (Ops Manager and Agile coach Atos) and Muyiwa Aleshinloye (Director digital and media,publicis groupe) also challenged youths to be intentional in getting the right digital skills and make themselves employable.

Brenda Nwagwu of QVT Media in her remark explained that no one should have an excuse in having the necessary skills.

She said, “Resources and information are out there. There’s so much to learnTake free certifications on CRM, product management, Cybersecurity, BlockChain engineering, UI/UX Designer, Project management are just a few training to start with. Start today and be part of the empowerment.”

Furthermore, Stanislaus Martins (Agency partner at META) stated that there is free information available and that it can be found anywhere. It is up to you as a young person to focus and put it to use.

For the lead public relations, 9mobile, Chineze Amanfo challenged youths to have goals and be focus to acquire the right skills.

