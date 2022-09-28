Hon. Daniel Reyenieju

A former member of the House of Representatives, Honorable Reyenieju Daniel has called on politicians and their supporters to shun utterances that may undermine the peace and unity of the country as the 2023 campaign commences.

Reyenieju who spoke ahead of the September 28 kick-off date for the 2023 presidential election campaign maintained that politicians and their supporters must eschew tendencies that may divide the country in the name of the elections campaign.

The lawmaker said rather than causing division in the country through the campaigns, politicians and their supporters should focus on telling and convincing the electorates on why they should be voted for.

He said that politicians and their supporters should adhere strictly to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) statutory regulations that guide elections and the conduct of political parties in the elections campaign.

According to INEC political parties’ campaigns for the Presidential and National Assembly elections will commence on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, while campaigns for Governorship and State Assembly elections will commence Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

However, political parties are expected to halt campaigns for Presidential and National Assembly elections at midnight on Thursday, February 23, 2023, while the campaign for Governorship and State Assembly elections will end at midnight on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

“in the coming 2023 elections candidates and their supporters, even electorates and the media have a responsibility to operate within the confines of the law and the provisions of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regulations and guidelines.

“Both politicians and their supporters must make sure that they engage in issues-based campaigns.

“What we need in Nigeria now is peace, so there is no point for anybody to heat up the polity in the name of political campaigns, we are still grappling with insecurity and we should not further compound our problem through inflammatory utterances in the name of campaigns for elections”, he said.

