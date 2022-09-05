The harvest of both current and past student leaders by the Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi continued today, as former National President of Delta State Students, Comr. Samson Agolo officially declared his support for the Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi joint gubernatorial ticket of the APC.

Comr. Agolo Samson, a native of Onicha-Ukwuani, ward 5 -same ward with the PDP Deputy Governorship Candidate-, Monday Onyeme, in Ndokwa West, said like every other comrade, the charming personality of Osanebi is the magnet that attracted him to support APC.

He promised to go back and galvanize his people both at his polling unit in ward 5 and other comrades whom share same ideology that it’s Youth O’clock.

