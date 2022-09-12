By Amb. Ayemere Michael

On Thursday, October 12th, 2020, history was made as Marcus Onobun, emerged Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, the youngest person to occupy the position in the acclaimed Heartbeat State.

Since his emergence as the Speaker of the 7th Assembly of the legislature, he has stamped his authority on the business of lawmaking with chains of achievements as a horde of life impacting laws have been enacted to the advantage of the people of Edo State.

The positive impact of the Edo legislature has become a source of discussions especially as the House was expected to be operating on low capacity considering the fact that of the maximum 24 members that should make up the full capacity only 10 are on ground to contribute to legislative business.

Rt. Hon. Marcus’s dexterity in legislative duties has endeared him to the generality of Edolites who view him as the a colossus of some sorts. He has capably presided over proceedings in the hallowed chambers with a dexterity that’s very noticeable.

For a man who rose from a position of a youth advocate to becoming an aide of the then Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole, Rt. Hon. Marcus’s story sounds much like the kind of stories of a man who God has blessed.

In Rt. Hon. Marcus’s tenure as Speaker, the Edo State House Assembly has been very active churning out loads of impactful Laws like the Local Government and Edo State Independent Electoral Commission(EDSIEC) amendment Bill. The amendment is a needed impetus in strengthening the local government system as well as deepening our democracy.

Notable among the Bills passed into law within the period of Rt. Hon. Onobun’s emergence includes a bill for a law to repeal the rural electricity board law 1972 and to make provision for the electricity generation, transmission and distribution for the residents of Edo State. The bill seeks to establish an electricity market for Edo State and open avenues for creation of employment opportunities and encourage investments MSME’s in the state. This Bill will stop BEDC monopoly. There is also a legislative enactment banning open grazing by herders.

There is the passage of the Disability Bill for integration and education of physically challenged persons in society; the House presided over by Rt. Hon. Onobun have oiled the wheels of transformation and progress of the state from a civil servant state to an economic hub; the timely passage of the 2021 and 2022 Appropriation Bill into Law and confirmation of commissioner nominees to form part of the State cabinet.

There was the passage of the Bill on 44 alterations which requires States to give a nod to these bills; notable is the Local Government autonomy giving the third tier of government administrative, financial, judicial, and legislative autonomy. It is of interest to know that Edo is the fourth State that has passed the 44 alterations. The Bill was sent to the 36 States Houses of Assembly by the National Assembly for endorsement.

Also worthy of mention is that the 7th Assembly has passed Bills on youth development. These are Bills that will affect generation to come and have direct impacts on the people.

The 7th Assembly has taken it upon itself to ensure that Bills and resolutions that have direct impact on the people are been passed. Contrary to news flying around by naysayers, the Rt. Hon. Marcus Onobun led Edo State House of Assembly has since it’s inception three years ago passed 40 bills majority of which were passed under the Speaker’s watch and a great number has been assented to.

The Rt. Hon. Marcus Onobun led legislature has a good working and cordial relationship with the executive arm of government thus making governance in the State to run smoothly.

Rt. Hon. Marcus has overtime charged youths to close rank as the largest demography of eligible voters to elect the right candidates during the 2023 general election.

The Speaker’s sight is presently fixated on the Federal House of Representatives where he has vowed to continue championing the cause of the voiceless, less privileged, youths and women.

