By Festus Ahon

ASABA—SURGING flood has sacked residents of Abuta Lane, Kamwanya Konwea Street and other streets in Asaba, Delta State on the bank of River Niger.

At press time, residents of the area were seen moving out in large numbers for fear of being trapped by the flood.

Our correspondent sighted the surging water rushing into houses in the areas, while many homes were submerged at Abuta Lane.

The flood, which has wreaked havoc in 65 of 73 communities in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of the state, has rendered many people homeless, destroyed crops worth millions of naira. Worst hit communities are Iselegu, Aboh, Ushie, Ashaka, Igbuku and Ibrede.

Speaking during a meeting with members of the State 2022 Flood Management Committee, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa expressed his administration’s readiness to tackle the challenges that maybe thrown up by the flood.

The official, who led members of the committee to one of the camps at Ogbe-Afor Primary School in Asaba, said holding camps had been set up to accommodate those who maybe displaced by the flood water.

