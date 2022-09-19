Nigerian Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Company First Rhema Solutions Limited has engaged one of the enterprising members of the Enugu State House of Assembly and a leading Youth Advocate Representing Ezeagu Constituency Rt. Hon Chima Obieze on the Barrage of E-Government Solutions.

The company led by its Chairman Amb. Mark Obi, GPPA; while receiving the lawmaker in Asaba noted that many establishments are upgrading their services from Analog to Digital based solutions, and its also necessary that State Governments, as well as Local Governments, make that paradigm shift as well.

Amb. Mark Obi and his team of technologists while answering questions related to advanced technology in its newly rolled out E-Government solutions said First Rhema Solutions Limited is planning to launch a computer manufacturing and assembly plant in the South-South, South Eastern region. “We live in a world where it’s quite difficult for us to get access to data simply because it’s only available on paper, with First Rhema Solutions Limited E-Government solutions, all stakeholders in the Government sector would be able to monitor their files right from the beginning to when it is approved, as well as pull up archives of various documents thereby reducing data redundancy, this is one of the few things these E-Solutions assists the Government with”.

The Chief Executive Officer Dr. Olisemeka Isiekwe further revealed that the E-Solutions would make a great impact on Security and Education as every Government would be able to have database of those living and schooling in their catchment area.

The Group Managing Director (South South / South East Zone) of First Rhema Solutions Limited Charles Obi also intimated the visitors of the companies plan to launch a computer manufacturing and assembly plant in the South South, South Eastern region stressing that it would be a great source of employment to help curb youths restiveness in that region as it is estimated to employ at least 5000 – 7000 youths in its service.

The First Rhema Solutions Limited Health Information Technology which is a subset of the E-Government solutions the company is proposing to deliver to the States who are interested. The GMD described it as an online or virtual hospital where all patients database would be stored and made available to any Doctor within the State Health sector on request.

The State House of Assembly member and Chairman House Committee on Works, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Rt.Hon Chima Obieze while addressing all present, thanked First Rhema Solutions Limited for coming up with this barrage of E-Solutions to better the lives of the populace stating that a country that is not aspiring to have advancement in technological solutions is stagnant and cannot grow.

Among those who were part of the delegation include ; Hon.(Dr.) Obiora Igboene SSA to the Enugu State Governor on Education, Hon. Engr. Elvis Obi-Nwankwo. S.A to the Enugu State Governor on Innovation, Science and Technology and Comrade Chief John Martin’s Okolie (Consultant) with Ernest Ogosi, SA to the Chairman FRSL on Media and Political Matters , PA Media to the Chairman Joshua Odinakachi Ekeledo and Emmanuel Obi HOD Engineering / Distribution First Rhema Solutions Limited as members of Team First.

