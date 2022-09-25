global leaders in analytic summit

Navigating the complexity of consumer decision-making, using data driven approaches to achieve greater success will be the focal point at the forthcoming SAS – the global leader in analytic summit.

Expected at the event are key players and influencers as well as stakeholders across the financial service and telecommunication sector who will have the opportunity to dialogue and exchange ideas on the subject of discourse.

The summit being put together by SAS and its Nigeria partner, Avante Consulting Solutions promised to offer deep- seated insights into managing customer journeys in a holistic fashion.

Themed, “The Role Analytics Play in Decisioning for Better Customer Experience”., the knowledge sharing session holding on September 27, 2022 would also examine the important insights around customer intelligence (CX) strategies, SAS global case studies, and success stories; including updates on available solutions.

According to the organisers, the programme, which will take place at Four Points by Sheraton, Lagos draws on a recent report from a leading consulting firm on the Nigeria banking industry.

The report asserted that due to COVID-19, corporate organisations must learn to build a richer understanding of consumers’ changing attitudes, needs and behaviours to be able manage the complexity of consumers decision-making.

“The sentiment of the report is also echoed by SAS research, which shows that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed customer behaviour forever – and in particular this period has reinforced the importance of the customer experience in consumer attitudes, behaviour and buying decision making.

Yet, businesses across sectors are largely still falling short when it comes to delivering these great experiences,” the organisers stated.

Some of the resource persons lined up for the programme included: Alliances and Channels Leader ,Customer Intelligence, EMEA and AP, Luiz Felippe Leitao, who will be joined by other speakers including CEO Avante Consulting Solutions, Mr. Patrick Marinho; Chief Data Officer, Enterprise Data Management & transformational Analytics, First Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Steve E. Asemota; Group Head Customer Experience Operations & Service Directorate, Sterling Bank, Ojiugo Emeruem,and SAS Regional Manager, Sub Saharan Africa, Mr. Babalola Oladokun, amongst others.

RELATED NEWS