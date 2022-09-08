…Gives awards to 15 outstanding staff

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Federal Government on Thursday said with the performance management process put in place, it will sanction any worker discovered to be incompetent in the civil service.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, stated this at the 2022 Ministerial Service Award Programme for the labour sector.

He said it would no longer be business as usual for unproductive civil servants.

According to him, “This is an opportunity to inform you all that enhanced performance for productivity must be encouraged and so this platform is to celebrate and recognize excellence in service delivery by some carefully selected officers of the Ministry.

“With the performance Management process in place, it will not be business as usual for unproductive civil servants.

“There are sanctions for incompetence. The Ministry will provide the enabling environment for competitive performance in rendering quality services, thereby staff aspiring to put in their best in the discharge of their duties, will be encouraged.”

He said productivity is a result of commitment to excellence, intelligent planning, and consistent effort to achieve result.

“Institutionalizing PMS means adopting a performance driven culture in public processes to enhance the efficiency. effectiveness, and accountability of the public sector MDAS performance goals and targets must align with organizational and national development goals, while clear performance metrics must be established Performance management appraisal will be used for monitoring regular feedback and to develop rewarding system.

“It is heart-warming that our Ministry is recognizing the outstanding performance of officers who have tirelessly worked to help the Ministry achieve its mandate in the course of the year.

“Quite a number of these staff have been able to discharge their duties under unfriendly and challenging environment yet these officers demonstrated zeal and passion in attending to their schedules.

“The courage and bravery displayed by these officers is what has recommended them for these awards, that would be conferred on them today. The different categories of awardees are drawn from different departments of the Ministry and the Agencies ranging through different grade levels.

“It bears repeating here that this award is one of the ways to encourage excellent performance and inculcate competitive spirit among staff, who deserve the honour of this reward system,” he said.

Also speaking, the Permanent secretary in the ministry, Kachollom Daju said the ministry had carefully and genuinely selected deserving officers through a credible process with inputs from all the departments under the ministry’s supervision constituted award committees to further strengthen a trust worthy process for selecting awardees.

She said the Ministerial Service Award was to celebrate some of the ministry’s staff and selected staff of the agencies who have exhibited exceptional commitment and dedication to service.

The 15 staff of the ministry that were rewarded with 2022 Ministerial Service Awards for their hard work and commitment to the service of the Federal Civil Service include; Epaphras Itopa Sumaila, Assistant Trade Testing Officer, Press and Public Relations office, Ndakoji Musa, Assistant General-Manager, inspection, Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Juliana Adebayo, director productivity and measurement standard, labour ministry and Dr Emmanuel Bamiduro director, planning, policy analysis, National Productivity Center (NPC).

Others are; Emory Ngozi, CEO , finance and account, labour ministry, Orji Nkiruka, principal inspector factories, occupational safety and health, labour ministry, among others.

