By Godwin Oritse

THE Federal Government has denied the proposed Orashi River Port being promoted by the Imo State government, saying “We are not aware of such port.”

Speaking to newsmen at the just-concluded World Maritime Day celebration in Lagos, Minister of Transportation, Engr Muazu Sambo, said neither the Ministry nor the Presidency is aware of such a port.

Sambo also said he would get in touch with Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State to make some enquiries with regards to the port.

He said: “The Federal Government is not aware of the Port, the Ministry is also not aware of such a port.

“I am yet to get in touch with the Imo State governor.

“As far as we are concerned, the Orashi River Port is not known to the government.”

