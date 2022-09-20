Nigerian-American singer and songwriter, Femi has just released his long-awaited debut EP dubbed, Stunna. Oluwafemi Ogundipe, known by his mononym Femi, was born in New Haven, Connecticut. He made his major music debut in 2020 with “College Dropout,” a melodic rap ballad reflecting his college experience. In 2021, he released “Call Me” and “Thuggin”, which introduced his distinctive sound and calming melodic voice.

After a series of consecutive successful single releases, including “G-Class” in the Stunna EP, Femi unveils a body of work that he describes as “an introduction to what’s to come in the future, a layout, a foundation to let people into me.” The 6-track project takes listeners on a journey into the captivating world of Femi, as he introduces his fans to a new sound bridging R&B, soul, Afro-Beats, and Afrofusion.

Produced by talented young producers such as KrazeyTunez, Sonni, and Chewy, the entire project was engineered by a young Evan Pollick. Along with unveiling the new EP, Femi will also release the music video for the project title track, Stunna.

This debut EP delivers Femi’s most significant and boldest body of work to date, and he sees the project as the perfect introduction to what’s to come.

