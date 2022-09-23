By Rosemary Iwunze

FBN Insurance Limited has rebranded into Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited.

Sanlam is one of Africa’s largest non-banking financial services company.

According to the Company, the move supports the Sanlam’s strategy to deliver excellent products and services to clients through direct contact with the Sanlam brand. The rebrand further supports Sanlam’s efforts to enhance its presence across Africa as well as its ongoing investment in the continent.

The rebranding will apply to the life and general insurance businesses, Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited and Sanlam General Insurance Nigeria Limited, respectively.

Speaking at a media launch in Lagos, Sanlam Pan Africa (SPA) Life Insurance Cluster CEO, Robert Dommisse, said: “Nigeria has always been one of the most important markets for the Sanlam Group because the country is such a key economy on the African continent. It has always been imperative that Sanlam has a strong presence and operation in Nigeria”.

Also speaking, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited, Mr. Tunde Mimiko said: “We look forward to the next exciting chapter of the business under the banner of the Sanlam brand which is committed to continuously promoting consumer access and inclusion in financial services across the African continent.

The introduction of the Sanlam brand is a milestone development for Nigeria. Through our innovative brand offering, we look forward to delivering services that empower generations of Nigerians to be financially secure, confident, and prosperous.”

