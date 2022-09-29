.

Ahead of the October 16 inauguration of the Governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji, the outgoing Governor of Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi on Wednesday night dissolved the State Executive Council.

Dr Fayemi who made the pronouncement during the valedictory EXCO session held at the governor’s office in Ado directed the appointees to hand over to the most senior civil servants in their various ministries, department and agencies.

He thanked them for their support and contributions towards the restoration of the core values of the state.

Dr Fayemi lauded the appointees for their selfless sacrifice to the development of the state and prayed to God to reward them abundantly

He said that the appointees have written their names in gold and wished them success in their future endeavours.

During the meeting members of the executive council took turns to share their experiences in the last four years and thanked the governor for giving them the opportunity to serve the State

