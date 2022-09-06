A development expert and Editor, Social Development News (SDN), Mrs. Funmi Falobi, has called on youths to stand up for a better society; good governance, integrity, leadership, and other things that would Nigeria a better place.

According to her, youths must speak out against bad governance, social vices like drug abuse/addiction, rape, violence, cultism, and other things that would hinder the development of the family, society, and the nation.

“We must Act. We must not just leave our life to chances. We must take deliberate steps to improve ourselves in our academics, skills acquisition, leadership programmes, and community engagement”.

She noted that though they may be youth, there are things they can learn from the old generation; be humble network and get mentoring and knowledge.

“So also, the old generation needs the potential and talents of the youth for sustainability and continuity. Thus, we all need each other to survive and make the world a better place”, she said.

Falobi added that as generation X, you are technology savvy. Therefore, you are expected to collaborate with the old generation to bring innovation and creativity that would make society a better place.

In his words, the Programme Director of African Foundation for Peace and Love Initiatives, Mr. Adeola Ogunlade charged the youths to stand up and make their voices count on issues that matter in our world today.

He made references to men and women who have stood up and had their voices counted on issues that matter in our world today.

He mentioned Martin Luther King Junior, Malala Yousafzai, and a host of others who have struggled against adversity to enable future generations to have greater freedom of choice, religion, equitable education, sustainable livelihood, a clean environment, and gender equity, among others through nonviolent methods.

Ogunlade divided the participants into five groups and each of the groups looked at one of the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations and they were asked to come up with ideas on how each of the goals can be implemented within their communities.

It was an eye opener for the youths as they took their time to look at these goals which include: Good health and well-being, Quality education, Gender equality, Clean water and sanitation, and Peace and Justice in Strong Institutions.

