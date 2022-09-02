Tompolo

By Etop Ekanem

The Chairman, Delta State Chapter of the Phase 2 Presidential Amnesty Programme, Friday, bemoaned those attacking the former warlord and commander of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger-Delta, Mr Government Ekpemukpolo aka Tompolo on his surveillance contract award.

Speaking to newsmen on the issue in Abuja, the Ex-Agitator, Gen. Solomon Adu, said the decision of the federal government in awarding the surveillance contract to Tompolo was not in anyway wrong, but a decision taken in a right direction and for the safety of the region.

Gen. Adu who lamented while speaking said he was surprised to read in the pages of newspapers that Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Isoko-Delta and Northern groups were protesting why the contract was awarded to Tompolo, adding that the template to execute this tasking job successfully is only those like Tompolo who vast experience about surveillance job.

While asking the different groups from the Morth, South and West where were they when the Ex Warlord, Tompolo was fighting to secure the surveillance contract, the Ex-Agitator, Gen. Solomon Adu, pointed out that surveillance job is not the one neophytes but experience person who knows the workings of the job and men to execute the job.

Gen Solo said, “Anybody fighting Tompolo over this surveillance contract is being mischievous and unnecessary envy because before federal government may have considered him for the job, they may taken their time to access all avenues and came out with the decision to give to him.

Meanwhile, Adu has also appealed to President Muhamadu Buhari to reappoint Retd Col. Milland Dixon Dikio as Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP.

Adu had pointed out that the former Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme PAP, Retrd. Col. Milland Dixon Dikio has been a bride to their people in the day to day running of the Amnesty Programme in the Niger Delta region.

Gen. Adu said Col Dikio Rtrd has a better vision and plans for Niger Deltans through the Presidential Amnesty Programme in ensuring that the region is placed in a more viable economic state and sustainable development that will usher in relative peace to the region, hence they are calling for his reappointment.

Speaking further, Gen. Adu said, “PAP has through its life changing programmes affected several lives throug it’s scholarship for tertiary students across the Niger Delta region and vocational trainings as positive measures in building human capital development for self reliance and employment in the labour market for wealth creation.”

RELATED NEWS