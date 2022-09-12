By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

THE Global Alumni President of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, Solomon Onilede, on Sunday, presented a cheque of N500,000 to Osunleke Oludare Alaba, an ex student of the institute who recently demanded refund of his tuition fees from the school management and return his certificate.

He also presented a cheque of a N1million to a physically challenged ex student of the institute, Babatunde Kewejo to support his business as a commercial driver, while his first child was also given scholarship up to the University level.

Recall that Alaba had last week visited his alma matter to demand for the refund of his school fees and return the certificate because he considered it worthless and added no value to his life.

While presenting the cheques to the duo, Onilede said the financial intervention was to cushion the effect of economic realities on the selected beneficiaries.

He therefore urged them to use it judiciously.

In his remark, Alabi commended the association for coming to his aids during his trying period, and assured them that the money would be judiciously used.

Also speaking, Kewejo appreciated the association for coming to his rescue and being a beacon of support to his family.

