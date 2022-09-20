Prince George of Wales is second in line to the throne and will one day become King of the United Kingdom.

As the eldest child of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, George is also the eldest grandchild of King Charles III.

He was born during the reign of his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, his birth was celebrated across the Commonwealth due to his place in the line of succession.

George occasionally accompanies his parents on royal tours and engagements, and other special events, often alongside his sister Princess Charlotte and brother Prince Louis.

Prince George was born on July 22, 2013 in the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, London.

He celebrated his 9th birthday in 2022.

He was the first child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Catherine.

His fill name is George Alexander Louis. George’s official title and style at birth was ‘His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge’.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, his title changed to Prince George of Wales.

George’s formal education began in 2016. Aged two, he began attending the Westacre Montessori School Nursery, near his family home in Norfolk.

He attended his first day of primary school in 2017 at the Thomas’s School in Battersea.

George and his siblings began attending Lambrook, an independent preparatory school in Berkshire in September 2022.

