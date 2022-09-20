DJ Cuppy and dad, Otedola

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian disc jockey Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally called DJ Cuppy has lamented her plights in the hands of men.

In a recent interview, the billionaire’s daughter, who has been searching for love, opened up on her struggles to get a man, who would love her and not minding she is the daughter of the famous Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola.

Dj Cuppy claimed it was difficult for her to find a man, who would love rather than be with her because of her billionaire dad.

She further disclosed how a guy she dated was always querying her about meeting her father.

The 29-year-old producer said, “So many guys don’t want me, they want my dad. I dated a guy, and he was like “when is he going to meet my dad.”

“I want someone to love the shit out of me and like to be happy and not my dad.” she added.

RELATED NEWS