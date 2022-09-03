By Emmanuel Okogba

Struggling Everton will welcome Liverpool to Goodison Park in the first game of the weekend as the Premier League enters its sixth week.

Jurgen Klopp’s men off the back of a 9-0 demolition of Bournemouth which largely contributed to Scott Parker getting the sack, and a 2-1 victory over Newcastle seemed to have found their footing after frustrating outings in their first three games.

Everton have not had it better either as three points from a possible fifteen puts Frank Lampard’s job on the line and he could easily join Parker in the job hunting market if he loses scandalously by the time referee, Anthony Taylor blows the final whistle. Their last outing ended in a 1-1 draw on the road against Leeds United.

Liveropol have two wins, Everton has one and they shared points on two ocassions in their last five meetings.

Nunez returns for the Reds after serving out his suspension as Klopp makes three changes to the side that defeated Newcastle. Konstantinos Tsimikas comes in for Konstantinos Tsimikas, Fábio Carvalho replaces Jordan Henderson who is out with hamstring issues and Nunez starts ahead of Firmino.

Alex Iwobi who has been consistent retains a starting spot while Neal Maupay makes his debut since he joined the Toffees from Brighton and replaces Dwight McNeil.

Line Ups

Everton

Jordan Pickford (GK) (C)

James Tarkowski

Nathan Patterson

Vitalii Mykolenko

Conor Coady

Amadou Onana

Alexander Iwobi

Tom Davies

Anthony Gordon

Demarai Gray

Neal Maupay

Liverpool

Alisson (GK)

Joe Gomez

Virgil van Dijk (C)

Kostas Tsimikas

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Fabinho

Harvey Elliott

Fábio Carvalho

Mohamed Salah

Luis Díaz

Darwin Núñez

