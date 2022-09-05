Etebo

By Efosa Taiwo

Stoke City and Super Eagles midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo is set to join Greek side Aris Thessaloniki FC.

The 26-year-old midfielder was on loan to Watford last season but got his campaign at the club marred after picking up a long-term injury.

At Stoke City, the former Galatasaray midfielder is being considered surplus to requirement, prompting him to look for a club where he could play regular football.

Aris and Stoke City are reported to have reached an agreement to sign the midfielder with the only thing left to agree on being personal terms and other important details.

Aris are currently eight on the Greek Super League table, picking up four points from three matches played so far.

They finished third in the league last season.

