.

Efosa Taiwo

Summer signing Alexander Isak fired home from the spot to salvage a point for Newcastle against Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Magpies went behind in the 62nd minute despite a dominant display as Philip Billing scored from the run of play to put Bournemouth ahead.

However, Newcastle quickly levelled from the spot courtesy of £60million striker Alexander Isak after a VAR call in their favour – the Swede grabbing the ball from Bruno Guimaraes to take.

The draw is Newcastle’s fifth of the season and stretches their winless run to six games, although they climb to 10th in the table.

Bournemouth has now claimed five points from an available nine under caretaker manager Gary O’Neil to leave them 12th.

RELATED NEWS