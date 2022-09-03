.

Nigerian Real estate developer and entrepreneur, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Prince Luxury Group, Omoha Nduka John better known as “Prince Omoha” is a businessman and philanthropist who is always in the forefront of crusade of youth empowerment and self emancipation. It thus comes as no big surprise when he penned a little message to younger Nigerians to commemorate his birthday which comes up today, September 3.

In the message made available to newsmen Omoha iterates the importance of shunning inner fears to conquer in any endeavour in life.

” You can be whatever you want to be in this life if you put your mind to it. You should constantly dare and challenge and conquer the fears within, because the battle is won from within,” he writes.

The businessman, who fought his own life’s battle to rise from grass to grace never passed off the opportunity to chip in a word of inspiration to the younger ones, always reminding them that the battle of life starts with self conquest.

Prince Omoha has made a name for himself as an enterprising young entrepreneur both in Nigeria and abroad. He recently bagged the African Young Entrepreneur and Humanitarian Personality of the Year award (Africa value Awards) as an attestation to his rising profile as a reputable Nigerian businessman.

In the same vein, he has been recognized by Forbes Africa as one of Forbes Africa under 30 nominees. As a 26 year-old at the time he was recognised as a trailblazer in his own neck of the woods as a real estate entrepreneur and investor.

He also bagged a distinguished Fellowship and Corporate Leadership Excellence Award (2021 Hall of fame Ghana ) as part of his achievements in 2021.

Also in the year, he was honoured by the National Association of Nigerian Students as “Man of the Year” (NANS Hall of Fame).

He has been recognised by Vanguard newspaper Nigeria in 2022 as top Chief Executive Officer making a change in the real estate pace.

The young philanthropist who is committed to empowering young nigeria men and woman through his philanthropic activities under prince omoha foundation across 36 states in nigeria said the organisation is working to extend to 100 entrepreneurs extensively in 2022, conforming with the PLG Corporate Social Responsibility and a way of giving back to the society.

In 2022 the guardian newspaper named him among the 50 most impactful CEO that contributed to nigeria GDP growth in last quarter of 2021.

