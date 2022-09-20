By Mabel Oboh

Enough is enough. How much lower can these lowlifes go. They should show their faces and back their accusations with solid evidence if there is truth in what you are saying.

Ralph Okey Nwosu is a top class politician and national chairman who is respected Nationwide.

I personally have great respect for him. He is a man with verse knowledge who is committed to the uplifting African Democratic Congress, ADC, and Nigeria. Moreover, he has great respect for humanity. He encourages party members with talents, be you male or female.

The fact that ADC as a political party is fighting to achieve an all-inclusive Nigeria as part of it’s agenda, means that the party must show example by giving women and young person’s who deserve it top positions.

I came back to ADC base on these principles. My appointment as the National Director, Diversity and Inclusion for instance, is proof that the party is not bias against women and is on the right track to make the party greater and Nigeria a better country for us all.

I must say that the resent article accusing, Nwosu, the ADC National Chairman, of putting his girlfriends in top positions in the party is not only an insult to the female members of the party, but to Nigerian women in general.

I personally take great offence to such publication. Take a look a the ADC Top women; they are women of timber and caliber.

Apart from being a veteran broadcaster, I was ADC’s Edo 2020 gubernatorial candidate and I also hold a UK degree in Criminology. Same applies to other women in the party. Their positions are justified due to their experiences and qualifications.

Part of my duty as the National D&I Director is to advocate for more women, youths and PWDs to get more political positions both within the party and in governance.

So on behalf of our great ADC women, we urge these fake rumour mongers who are bent on slandering our national chairman’s name, to keep quiet if they have nothing better to say. We are in a civilised society, where people think before they talk and have evidence before making accusations.

Enough is enough! We have an election to run.

Oboh is ADC’s National Director, Diversity and Inclusion

