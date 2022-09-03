.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Command on Saturday warned motorists against excessive speeding and night travelling, to stem road crashes during the Ember Months.

The FRSC sector commander, Mr Ahmed Umar, gave the warning while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun,

Umar noted that speeding, night travelling and nonchalant attitude of the drivers were the major causes of crashes during the Ember Months.

The sector commander said that the erroneous belief that the evil in the ember months caused crashes was not true

Umar noted that the increase in mobility, activities and movement of people also caused some of the crashes during the period.

”This is because festivities like Christmas and the New year celebration is associated with the ember months,” he said.

Umar noted that there were also increased activities such as wedding and coronation, mostly shifted towards the end of the year.

“The increase in mobility in addition to bad condition of roads also lead to crashes during the ember months.

“Because of all these, people believe that the ember months are evils and this is not true,” he said.

Umar advised motorists to continue to obey traffic rules and regulations, avoid speeding as well as night travelling to stem road crashes during the ember months.

The year’s campaign is “Avoid speeding, overloading and use safety tyres to alight safely at different destinations.”

