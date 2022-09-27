.

***Screens 19 REC of INEC

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of the 2023 general and Presidential elections, the Senate has assured that the Electoral Offences bill would be ready for the polls.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja during the screening exercise of Residents Electoral Commissioners (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Chairman, Senate Committee on INEC, Senator Kabiru Gaya, APC, Kano South said that the committee was working around the clock to ensure that the Electoral body conducts credible Election in 2023 as the Committee has already forwarded the Electoral Offences Bill to Technical Committee in the House of Representatives.

Gaya said, ” The National Assembly is answering in making sure that the Independent National Electoral Commission succeeds in its assignment.

” It will interest you to know that the National Electoral Offences Bill is presently being worked on by a technical Committee in the House of Representatives, the legislative intent is to ensure that INEC concentrates on the administration of elections, while Electoral offenders are brought to book to deter others and build a positive electoral culture for our nation.”

Speaking on the preparation for the 2023 general election, Gaya who noted that the preparation for the 2023 elections was in top gear, said that it was an opportunity to prepare Nigerians for social, political and economic elevation.

The Committee yesterday screened the 19 nominees presented for confirmation by President Muhammadu Buhari out of which five of the nominees are for reappointment while fourteen are for a new appointment.

But, petitions were submitted against the nomination of nominees of Muhammad Lawal Bashir from Sokoto; Pauline Onyeka Ugochi from Imo and Dr Oliver Tersoo for allegedly being card-carrying members of registered political parties in the country.

Recall that in July, President Muhammadu Buhari transmitted the names of 19 nominees as Resident Electoral Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to the Senate for confirmation.

The renewal nominees for confirmation are Ibrahim Abdullahi (Adamawa); Obo Effanga (Cross River); Umar Ibrahim (Taraba); Agboke Olaleke (Ogun); and Samuel Egwu (Kogi).

For the fresh appointment, the nominees are Onyeka Ugochi (Imo); Muhammad Bashir (Sokoto); Ayobami Salami, a professor, (Oyo); Zango Abdu (Katsina); Queen Agwu (Ebonyi); and Agundu Tersoo (Benue); Yomere Oritsemlebi (Delta); Yahaya Ibrahim, a professor, (Kaduna); Nura Ali (Kano); Agu Uchenna (Enugu); Ahmed Garki (FCT); Hudu Yunusa (Bauchi); Uzochukwu Chijioke, a professor, (Anambra); and Mohammed Nura (Yobe).

RELATED NEWS