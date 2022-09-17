.

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – There was gridlock on major roads in Jos, Plateau State on Saturday as a massive crowd turned up for the Plateau Mega Rally/Fitness Walk and one million man march to canvass votes for Peter Obi who is seeking the office of the President in 2023.

This is even as Prophet Isa El-Buba of the Evangelical Bible Outreach Ministries International, EBOMI and a group, Coalition for Better and Brighter Nigeria joined in the walk which started with prayers at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium in Jos.

Prophet El-Buba who addressed the crowd, called on Nigerians to be politically awake as it was time for power to be given back to the people, even as he admonished Nigerians to be wary of politicians who are out to use them for selfish gains.

He stated, that it was time to look beyond party politics and elect credible leaders in 2023 stressing, that he was convinced Peter Obi and Yusuf Baba-Ahmed are the right men for the job and the candidature of Peter Obi from the Labour Party has restored hope to the common man and cautioned supporters against the selling of votes.

While declaring the event open, Rev. Haruna Maidoki representing the Coalition for Better and Brighter Nigeria noted that the group has been going to the length and breadth of the country soliciting for prayer, and unity as goodness can has come to stay and give the citizens the much-needed good governance.

