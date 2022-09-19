By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Privileged members of society have been urged not to neglect the less privileged especially as many of them are finding it difficult to meet daily basic needs.

Mrs. Jane Egbo of the Paradise Mission for Widows and Teenagers made the appeal when she visited the Our Lady of Apostles, OLA orphanage at Zawan, Jos South local government area of Plateau State to donate some food items to the people.

Egbo, who went with items like garri, beans, rice, noodles, juice, snacks and diapers noted that many are in dire need due to economic pressure hence the need to share and give hope to those in need.

She added that she had earlier gone to a hospital to see a patient but ended up settling hospital bills for some indigent patients who were discharged but unable to pay the bills.

Receiving the items, the Sister in charge of the orphanage, Patricia Iwunze appreciated the gesture stating, “We sincerely appreciate this gesture because this time is very critical and if someone looks out and says, I want to visit, it is something that one needs to be grateful and thank God for. I appreciate the organization because they are saving lives, as they save lives, God will bless them more. With the children that are here, we have no source of income anywhere, except the gifts from groups and individuals.

“We had a fish pond but people were going away with the fish so we decided to stop for a while, God has been faithful, he directs people to us to take care of these children, and some people volunteer to sponsor some of the children in schools. I am calling on well-meaning individuals not to feel too comfortable in their homes, there are other people out there, very close to us that need little assistance which can go a long way. No matter how little, you can share.

“Even from here, we reach out, some people in the community come to us for assistance, they have nothing, they come asking for even corn to grind and eat, I am begging that we reach out to people around us and save lives. I appreciate this organization; they have been coming here to see not just us but they supply wheelchairs to some people to give succour. I pray the organization grows from strength to strength so they can continue to assist people.”

