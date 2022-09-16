.

Soni Daniel, Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested five suspects for alleged currency counterfeiting, totalling $113,400 in Abuja.

A statement by the Spokesman for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren gave the names of the suspects as Sule Sani, Abba Sulaiman, Abraham Amengwa James, Haruna Nahum Rabiu and Samson Koadam Paul.

The suspect, according to the statement, was arrested in Wuse Zone 4, Abuja following actionable intelligence available to the anti-graft agency.

The statement said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Abuja Zone 4 is the hub for buying and selling foreign currencies in the Federal Capital Territory and the introduction of fake currency into the mix is large to scare buyers and sellers of currencies for official businesses at home and abroad.

The discovery is also likely to scare foreigners who also buy and sell foreign currencies in the hub and may also cause a serious setback to Nigerians in paying their children’s school fees abroad especially as the commercial banks do no longer supply Basic Travel Allowances PTA to Nigerians as and when necessary.

